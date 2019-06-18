Iran Renews the Enrichment of Uranium After Trump Rips Up Nuclear Deal

The Iranian government has announced that it will break the uranium stockpile limit agreement agreed to as part of the JCPOA nuclear deal in the next 10 days. The move came in response to the Trump administration’s decision to scrap the deal. Iranian President Rouhani said that his country would not withdraw from the JCPOA, but would reduce its commitments to the deal. He also urged European countries to mediate between Iran and the United States as tensions between the two countries continue to flare in the aftermath of explosions that hit two tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week.

A federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia said on Saturday that Chelsea Manning would be fined $500 per day for refusing to testify before a grand jury looking into Wikileaks cofounder Julian Assange. If Manning still does not testify after one month, the fine will be $1000 per day. Manning has been steadfast in her refusal to speak to the grand jury. Kevin Gosztola, a journalist with Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the show.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that the United States had deployed computer code inside the Russian electrical grid system that would disrupt it in the event of hostilities. The Times went on to say that the move was done in response to allegations that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. President Trump tweeted that the article was “a virtual act of treason.” But later in the article, The Times acknowledged that the operation had begun in 2012, at the end of Barack Obama’s first term in office, and during the tenure of Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State. Brian and John speak with Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil.”

Boeing executives attending the high-profile Paris Air Show today apologized for the hundreds of deaths caused when two of their 737 MAX-8 jets crashed in separate incidents last October and last March. But no one in the company has been held criminally liable and Boeing is even looking to loosen its safety testing requirements. Dr. Alan Diehl, an award-winning aviation psychologist, and safety consultant, 1990s air safety whistleblower, and the author of the book “Air Safety Investigators,” joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, which we call The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including Democrats and Republicans working together to escalate tensions with Iran, the Pentagon deploying cyber weapons against Russia’s electrical grid and Chelsea Manning being subjected to huge fines. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com