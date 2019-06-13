Battle Rages Between Attorney General Barr and House Democrats

Register
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou and Nicole Roussell (sitting in for Brian Becker) are joined by Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers.

    The House of Representatives yesterday approved a resolution authorizing the Judiciary Committee to go to court to enforce its subpoena for former White House Counsel Don McGahn's testimony and to seek grand jury information from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. The resolution also authorized the Committee to take its subpoena of Attorney General William Barr to court, but an agreement struck with the Justice Department on Monday will put that action on hold for now.

    Scott Warren is an activist with an Arizona group called No Mas Muertes, or No More Deaths. He was arrested last year for providing food, water, and shelter to migrants crossing the Sonoran desert. Supporters call him an apostle of humanitarianism. Prosecutors call him a criminal and asked that he be sent to prison for 20 years. Indeed, in closing arguments, the prosecutor said, "He gave them food. He gave them water. He gave them shelter. He's a very dangerous man." But a jury deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial. Justine Orlovsky-Schnitzler, the media coordinator for No More Deaths, joins the show.

    Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, visited the demilitarized zone between the two countries today to deliver a condolence message over the death of a former South Korean First Lady who had promoted unity between North and South. Kim Yo Jong is a trusted aide to her brother, and she held talks with the South Korean National Security Advisor. John speaks with Henri Feron, Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy.

    A new study says that the world's oceans will lose one-sixth of their fish and marine life by the end of the century if climate change continues on its current path. The study comes on the heels of an Australian study last week that found that the world faces an existential risk from climate change by 2050. William Cheung, professor at the University of British Columbia and an author of this study, joins the show.

    Just days before a law protecting renters and tenants was set to expire, New York lawmakers reached a deal to strengthen those protections. The new law keeps more housing units in the rent regulatory system, adding inventory for the poor and middle classes. And it makes the change permanent so that the legislature neve again has to take up the issue. Why is housing so expensive across the country? And why is it central to the entire U.S. economy? Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression," whose work is at www.jackrasmus.com, joins John.

    Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

    Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

    Tags:
    Contempt, impeachment, US Congress, Robert Mueller, William Barr
    News

    All news
    All news

