American Puppet: Ecuador Hands Assange's Legal, Medical Records to US

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice.

Today, Ecuadorian authorities handed over to US prosecutors Julian Assange's legal documents and medical records that remain in the Ecuadorian Embassy after Assange's arrest. Sweden also issued a request for a detention order against Assange.

Over the weekend president Trump threatened to "end" Iran if it threatens the United States, prompting an outraged response from the Iranian government. Fears are mounting that the stage is being set for war. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

New Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was inaugurated today following his landslide election victory, and immediately dissolved parliament and called for snap elections. What does Zelensky's presidency mean for Ukraine and for the geopolitical conflicts the country is embroiled in? Brian and John speak with Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's coalition is expected to form a majority government after an unexpectedly strong finish in yesterday's elections. Voters rejected the opposition Labor's Party's focus on climate change in favor of Morrison's push for the use of more coal. Anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiment are also thought to have played a key role in the election. Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

Corporate media came out with a new line of attack on the Democratic presidential candidates most closely identified with the peace movement. The New York Times recently published a magazine article accusing Bernie Sanders of embracing left-wing and liberation movements and involving himself in the Cold War when he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont. And The Daily Beast wrote this weekend that Tulsi Gabbard's campaign is being "boosted by Putin apologists." Is this the Democrats' version of McCarthyism for the 2020 campaign? Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, and Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book "The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil," joins the show.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com