What the Arrest of Assange Means for the Future of Press Freedom

The panel takes a look at the biggest stories of the week, including the arrest of Julian Assange, the overthrow of Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir, the indictment of Greg Craig, and South Korean president Moon Jae-in's trip to the White House.



After nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Julian Assange has been arrested by British authorities on behalf of the U.S. government. But the fight is just beginning to defend Assange, Wikileaks, and freedom of the press. Lee Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines who traveled last night to the UK to cover the story, joins the show.



Again this week we'll look at the worst, most misleading, funniest, and the just plain wrong headlines of the past week. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News, joins the show.

Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell has been on the ground all week covering the Israeli election. She was able to interview prominent political leader Dr. Yousef Jabareen. He is a member of the Israeli Knesset representing Hadash, a progressive party that draws its support primarily from the country's Arab community. He discusses the pressing issues facing the Palestinian people as hardline right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to yet again lead the coalition coming out of the election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com