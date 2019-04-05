The Latest Desperate Attempt to Keep Debunked "Russiagate" Story Alive

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Walter Smolarek (filling in for Brian Becker) and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books—“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

The New York Times and Washington Post had blaring headlines today that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators believed the Mueller report was more damaging than Attorney General William Barr had let on. But that was not supported by the substance of the articles. And there was no additional evidence that President Trump had committed any crime.

The family of an American citizen killed in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max-8 is now suing Boeing in federal court in Chicago. The suit is only one of nearly a dozen against Boeing, in addition to a Justice Department criminal investigation. Dr. Alan Diehl, an award-winning aviation psychologist and safety consultant, a major air safety whistleblower, and the author of the book "Air Safety Investigators," joins the show.

Intense negotiations between the United States and China involving President Trump himself are underway. With a definitive Trump-Xi summit widely expected to be announced in the coming days, is the trade war with China finally coming to an end? Walter and John speak with Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work, whose latest book is "Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown."

NATO Foreign Ministers continued today to meet in Washington a day after a rare speech to congress given by the alliance's Secretary General. Meanwhile, the newly re-named Republic of North Macedonia is being welcomed to the alliance and NATO leaders are threatening Turkey for that country's purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system. Peter Kuznick, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and the co-author with Oliver Stone of the book and the hit Showtime television series "The Untold History of the United States," joins the show.

Veterans for Peace is Thursday's regular segment about the contemporary issues of war and peace that affect veterans, their families, and the country as a whole. Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister who has been a peace and solidarity activist for almost 50 years, currently as national president of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Walter and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally-aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

