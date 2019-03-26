Trump-Russia Story Was a Hoax But Hostility to Russia Will Increase

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, a bestselling author and journalist, whose latest film is “Killing Gaza,” the senior editor of Grayzone Project and co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

Proponents of the Russiagate conspiracy are scrambling to salvage their reputation in the wake of the conclusion of Robert Mueller's probe that found no evidence of collusion during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, attorney and frequent Trump critic Michael Avenatti was arrested yesterday and charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged attempt to extort at least $20 million from Nike.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt yet another blow yesterday as parliament seized control of the decision making process as Brexit goes down to the wire. Will her government fall? Will the much-dreaded "no deal" scenario come to pass? Eugene Puryear, the host of Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary, which you can listen to Monday through Friday from 2:00-4:00 pm, joins the show.

Most of Venezuela suffered another blackout yesterday, although power was restored in much of the country within several hours. The government said that this was the result of another series of attacks on the country's electrical system, and also presented evidence tying top opposition leaders to a plot to carry out terrorist attacks throughout the country. Brian and John speak with Ricardo Vaz, a writer and editor at Venezuelanalysis, whose articles have appeared on Mint Press News, Truthout, Counterpunch, and other alternative media.

Ecuador on Sunday held elections for local offices and governorships, but the Moreno government was extremely slow to announce results, leading to speculation that the election was not free and fair. Meanwhile, aides to Wikileaks cofounder Julian Assange note that security at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange has sought asylum, has increased significantly, and a US Department of Justice jet used recently to render a Russian hacker landed last week in London, only to return to the US, empty, yesterday. Independent journalist Denis Rogatyuk joins the show.

Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Today they talk about the federal reserve's pessimistic forecast about the future of the US economy and much more. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

Today's regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Today they focus on the Justice Department's decision to seek the repeal of the affordable care act in its entirety. How will this affect women and families and what kind of healthcare do we really need? Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

