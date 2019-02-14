US Anti-Iran Conference Goes Off the Rails

Sixty countries are participating in a two-day US-organized Middle East so-called "peace conference" in Warsaw starting today that was originally billed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a gathering to put pressure on Iran. The conference comes as some countries, including several in the European Union, are hoping to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, increasing tensions with Washington.

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Shelby made the rounds of political talk shows over the past two days to say that his committee had found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. CBS and NBC reported at length on that conclusion. Ranking Democrat Mark Warner, however, said that he "respectfully disagreed" with Shelby, adding that, while there was no evidence of collusion, the Committee still had to interview several key witnesses. Meanwhile, some proponents of the Russiagate campaign are attempting to downplay expectations by arguing that the Mueller probe isn't expansive enough. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books-"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

Congress is finally set to help veterans who were exposed to highly toxic burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere. Solid waste--everything from abandoned military equipment to plastic, to expired food, to body parts--is doused with jet fuel and set ablaze by the US military overseas. But the smoke and fumes are highly toxic and cause rare brain cancers. Brian and John speak with Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, and Joe Hickman, journalist, professor, and author of "The Burn Pits: The Poisoning of America's Soldiers."

British Prime Minister Theresa May's top Brexit negotiator is finding himself in hot water. He was reportedly overheard speaking in a Brussels bar and saying that if parliament does not vote to support May's Brexit deal with the European Union, the prime minister could indefinitely delay leaving the union, keeping the country in economic and political limbo with no end in sight. May spoke before parliament today to address the controversy. Steve Hedley, the senior assistant general secretary of the UK's Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers Union, joins the show.

Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which hosts a livestream every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m on Facebook, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek, join Brian and John.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

