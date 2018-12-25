A Sad Christmas Message: Homelessness in America is Growing. But Why?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; founder of the organization Democracy at Work; and his latest book is “Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown.”

On any given night, more than 554,000 people are homeless in America. In New York, authorities report that 114,659 children are either homeless or living in temporary housing. And in the past six years, homelessness in Los Angeles has surged 75 percent to more than 55,000 people. Hunger, disease, and violence are rife in homeless communities. How can something like this happen--how can it keep getting worse--in the richest country in the world?

National Security Adviser John Bolton gave a speech last week to the right-wing Heritage Foundation, where he revealed his administration's new "Africa Strategy." His understanding of history on the continent has been criticized as lacking understanding of the white supremacy and colonialism that has plagued Africa for centuries. Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis," joins the show.

President Trump over the weekend decided to fire Secretary of Defence James Mattis effective a week from today, rather than to allow him to remain in his position until his resignation became effective in February. Mattis' resignation letter embarrassed the president and was the talk of the right-wing chat shows all weekend. And while Mattis has signed an order to begin withdrawing troops from Syria, no such order has been given for Afghanistan, where the President says he wants to cut the US troop presence in half. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria.

The Times of London is reporting that the British government is considering freezing the assets of Sputnik and RT employees in the UK, whom they accuse of being engaged in "information warfare" to destabilize Britain. Is this a brazen attempt to force RT and Sputnik out of business by attacking their employees? Mark Hirst, editor-in-chief of Sputnik UK, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com