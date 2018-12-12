Register
    Loud & Clear

    All the King's Horses & All the King's Men Won't Put May Together Again

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    The Brexit crisis is coming to a head. UK Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Brussels this morning for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders. She has not yet rescheduled the vote on Brexit after postponing it yesterday. Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament that the country is in chaos.

    Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    President Trump said this morning in a series of tweets that he will call out the military to build a border wall if Democrats in Congress fail to provide the necessary funding for the wall's construction. Democrats, meanwhile, warned that Trump could cause a government shutdown on Friday if the Republican Congress does not approve emergency government funding. Brian and John speak with Pedro Rios, the Director of the American Friends Service Committee's U.S./Mexico Border Program and chairperson for the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium.

    Maria Butina, a Russian student and gun rights activist accused of failing to register as a foreign agent, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and to cooperate in ongoing federal, state, and local investigations. Butina is expected to tell a federal court in Washington tomorrow that she was working to establish relationships with American political groups at the direction of an unnamed Russian official. But critics of the Russiagate campaign say that Butina was a victim of strong-arm tactics by the FBI. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the House Judiciary Committee this morning about his company's algorithms and whether they are politically biased and about Google's privacy practices. Employees took advantage of the high-profile meeting to raise concerns about the company's harassment and discrimination policies. Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, joins Brian and John.

    The Supreme Court yesterday declined to review lower court decisions that blocked state efforts to cut off public funding for Planned Parenthood, a move that reveals a split within the court's conservative bloc. Julie Hurwitz, a civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James, joins the show.

    An antitrust lawsuit brought by states over two drugs has exploded into a price-fixing investigation against 16 pharmaceutical companies manufacturing more than 300 drugs. Federal authorities allege that pharma executives fixed prices for generic drugs for years. And the attorney general of Connecticut is calling it "the largest criminal cartel in the history of the United States." Brian and John speak with Tim Horn, the director of medication access and pricing at the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors.

