Ukraine Declares Martial Law Using Russia Crisis as Pretext

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Two Ukrainian naval ships along with a towboat navigated into the Kerch Strait yesterday, a narrow waterway that separates the Black Sea from the Sea of Azov, and were fired on and detained by Russian authorities. This set off a major political crisis, with the Ukrainian President vowing to declare martial law and Russia accusing Ukraine of staging a deliberate provocation by ignoring the procedure that had previously allowed safe passage for Ukrainian ships through the strait.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

Migrants held protests at the border yesterday in Tijuana demanding their right to asylum be honored. When several tried to cross the erected barriers, Border Patrol pummeled the migrants, including children and babies, with tear gas. Brian and John speak with Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos reported to prison today to begin his two-week sentence for making a false statement to the FBI. Papadopoulos has complained loudly on Twitter in the past few weeks that he had been "set up" and "coerced" by the FBI to take a plea. A judge denied his request to delay his prison sentence. Meanwhile, Jerome Corsi has shed new light onto what he says is a plea deal reached with the Mueller investigation. Alex Rubinstein, a Sputnik news analyst and journalist whose work is on twitter at @RealAlexRubi, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

Over the weekend, the European Union formally approved the proposed Brexit plan. As we've covered extensively, it still includes three primary parts: limits on migration, the relationship with the European customs union, and the Irish backstop. The hosts talked with Andy Brennan on Friday and focused on the third element. As Brexit nears, there are fears that the reinstitution of a so-called "hard border" between the Republic of Ireland and the British-controlled north could reignite the long-simmering conflict. Andy Brennan, a journalist with Asia Times and CGTN, joins the show.

Syrian news reported that insurgents launched a chlorine attack in Aleppo on Saturday. At least 70 people were injured in the attacks, according to the reports. In response, Russia launched air strikes on Sunday. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria.

