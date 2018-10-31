Register
31 October 2018
    Pittsburgh Massacre: A Look Inside the Politics of Polarization

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a Pittsburgh human rights and labor lawyer, and the author of the new book “The Plot to Control the World,” and Eugene Puryear, the host of the Sputnik News show By Any Means Necessary.

    Funeral services were held today for the victims of the anti-Semitic massacre at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh as the city and the country mourns the loss of life in this brazen terror attack carried out by a white supremacist. Donald Trump is also on his way to the city, as he continues to face criticism over the impact of his rhetoric on the political climate in the country.

    Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    President Trump said in an HBO documentary that will be broadcast Sunday that he would seek to end birthright citizenship by executive order, that is automatic American citizenship for any person born in the United States. Apparently he hasn't bothered to read the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Brian and John speak with Juan Carlos Ruiz, cofounder of New Sanctuary Coalition.

    A judge in Ecuador has ruled against WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, who had contested new rules imposed on him in the country's embassy in London. The judge said a requirement to pay for internet use and clean up after his cat did not violate his right to asylum. Assange had argued that the conditions violated his "fundamental rights and freedoms", and were intended to force him to leave. His lawyers have appealed against the ruling. Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice, joins the show.

    Maria Butina, a Russian graduate student being held without bail for conspiracy to fail to register as a foreign agent, is now being accused of being involved in cyber warfare, according to the Associated Press. The only problem is that Butina WASN'T involved in cyber warfare. When she was studying at American University in Washington, one of her professors asked her to gather information on the cyberdefenses of US non-profits for a study he was doing. That's it. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins Brian and John.

    The New York Times reported yesterday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in is succeeding where all of his predecessors have failed — in engaging North Korea and convincing that country to give up its nuclear weapons program. But the article isn't complimentary. It quotes a South Korean newspaper as saying that Moon is Kim's most effective spokesman. And it quotes an American think tank analyst saying Moon is a "Bad moon on the rise," quoting an old Creedence Clearwater Revival song. Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, joins the show.

    Midterm elections are one week away, so today the hosts look at how an offhand comment may affect them. Hillary Clinton told an audience in New York a few days ago that she still would like to be president. When asked if she would run again, she said no, paused, said no again, and then said that, well, sure, she'd like to be president. The interviewer says that the public has overreacted to the statement. But Clinton supporters relished the notion of another campaign against Donald Trump. Brian and John speak with Walter Smolarek, Sputnik news analyst and producer of Loud & Clear.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Anti-Semitism, massacre, Tree of Life, Donald Trump, Pittsburgh
