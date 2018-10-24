Turkey and Saudi Arabia: The Geopolitics of an Assassination

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan said today that the Turkish government had strong and convincing evidence that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a "premeditated and savage murder" at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He also called for Saudi Arabia to extradite the 15 Saudis implicated in the case for trial in Turkey. Meanwhile, it is being widely reported that Khashoggi's body was buried in the garden of the Saudi Consul General's house.

Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

Americans have caught lottery fever. The multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot stands at more than $1.6 billion. But what happens to the money that the states keep? Is it put to good use? And isn't the lottery really just a kind of tax? Brian and John speak with Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, founder of the organization Democracy at Work, and his latest book is "Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown."

Thousands of migrants attempting to escape poverty and violence have made it into Mexico and are heading north towards the United States. As this human drama plays out, Donald Trump and the Republican Party are seeking to exploit the situation for their electoral advantage. Eduardo Garcia, an activist and photojournalist born in Mexico City who coordinates Alliance For Global Justice's Prison Imperialism Project and supports the solidarity work in Honduras, joins the show.

The US Cyber Command is targeting individual Russian operatives to try to deter them from influencing the US midterm elections, telling them that American operatives have identified them and are tracking their work. But a 2011 investigation by The Guardian newspaper found that the US military was developing software that would allow it to secretly manipulate social media sites by using fake online personas to influence internet conversations and to spread pro-American propaganda. Sound familiar? Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins Brian and John.

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday opened the world's longest bridge nine years after construction began. The 34-mile-long span will connect Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland and is supposed to enhance economic growth in the region. The BBC and other British media are treating the bridge like an act of aggression. But Chinese planners expect great economic progress in the region. John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, joins the show.

We're 14 short days away from midterm elections and in many states early voting is already breaking records. Most of those states are in the south, where early voting is up from between 100 and 1000 percent. And according to the Cook Political Report, it's Republicans who seem to be flocking to the polls. Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

