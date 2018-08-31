Register
    'War' in Washington Against Peace Deal With North Korea

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and writer for Zoominkorea.org.

    The fate of the peace process in Korea hangs in the balance as the Trump administration takes an increasingly hard line. At the same time, a dispute between the Pentagon and the White House over the suspension of the US military exercises in South Korea spilled into the open, with Trump openly contradicting Defense Secretary Mattis.

    Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" focuses on the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. The hosts continue talking about the huge prison strike going on across the country, as well as the white cop who killed Jordan Edwards, a Black teenager, getting prison time. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), join the show.

    The United Nations is calling on Russia, Iran, and Turkey to not attack the Syrian province of Idlib until humanitarian corridors can be created to evacuate some of the millions of civilians there. But the truth is that an attack on Syria could just as easily come from the United States, Britain, and France. Are we looking at another Suez Crisis? Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria.

    Shocking new reports have emerged that US citizens who were born near the US-Mexico border are being denied US passports — on the basis that they are not in fact US citizens! Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos, joins the show.

    The Trump Administration is expected to replace a major Obama-era environmental regulation on the emission of mercury, a pollutant linked to damage of the brain, the nervous system, and fetal development, with a much weaker regulation. Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation" from Monthly Review Press, joins Brian and John.

    The New York gubernatorial race between Governor Andrew Cuomo and former actress Cynthia Nixon turned ugly — quickly — in the first debate last night between the two Democrats. Meanwhile, Cuomo received a $25,000 donation from the law firm representing accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein immediately before suspending an investigation into whether the Weinstein probe was mishandled. Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice, joins the show.

    Environmental groups yesterday argued in a federal appeals court that the Environmental Protection Agency should revoke its approval of a potent weed killer because it evaporates quickly, destroys nearby crops, and kills wildlife. The groups say that Monsanto's XtendiMax weed killer is a health hazard and should be banned immediately. Brian and John speak with Alexis Baden-Mayer, the political director for Organic Consumers Association.

