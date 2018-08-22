What the Manafort Verdict and Cohen Plea Deal Means for Trump & Mueller

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, the Paul Manafort guilty verdict and the Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s plea deal is the lead story at the top of the second hour.

In the first hour, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry and author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," and Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Key Senate committees held hearings today amid news that Microsoft has seized six websites that it says were registered by Russia's military intelligence organization, the GRU, and that targeted Republican think tanks and the US Senate. New US sanctions on Russia take effect tomorrow, and two senators are sponsoring what they are calling "the sanctions bill from hell" that they would pass if the US intelligence community confirms that the Russian government was behind the six suspended websites. Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt today called on all EU member countries to join the US and UK sanctions.

Tuesday's regular segment is Loud & Clear's weekly series False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst, joins the show.

The jury has reached its verdict in the trial of Paul Manafort, who was for a brief period the chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in the summer of 2016. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer for more than a decade, was also in court today where he pled guilty to multiple charges.

Mumia Abu Jamal has been in prison in Pennsylvania since 1981, after being accused and convicted of killing a policeman. He was on death row until 2011, when his sentence was converted to life without parole. Mumia and his supporters have always maintained his innocence, and he will be in court again next week in Philadelphia. He'll be in court on August 30 pursuing a new legal strategy that argues that Ronald Castile, a former District Attorney whose office prosecuted his case, was improperly involved in his appeal after he became a state supreme court justice. Dr. Johanna Fernandez, a professor at Baruch College and an activist with Campaign to Bring Mumia Home, and the maker of the film "Justice On Trial," which you can check out this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Maysles Cinema in Harlem, joins the show.

American prisoners are going on strike today all across the country. The action will continue through September 9, which marks the anniversary of the deadly uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. But the strike isn't necessarily political in nature. Prisoners want to draw attention to prison conditions and exploitative labor practices. And they want their work to be valued by society. Alex Rubinstein, a Sputnik news analyst and journalist whose work is on twitter @RealAlexRubi, joins Brian and John.

Today marks the 47th anniversary of the death of George Jackson. The hosts take a look at his legacy and present-day significance. Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis," joins the show.

Voting rights activists in Georgia are decrying a state plan to close two thirds of the polling stations in a predominantly Black county. The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a formal protest with the county's electoral board. Even the Republican nominee for governor has urged officials to abandon the plan. Brian and John speak with Anoa Changa, the director of political advocacy and a managing editor of Progressive Army, and host of the show The Way With Anoa.

