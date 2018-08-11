Register
15:48 GMT +311 August 2018
    Loud & Clear

    1965 Watts Uprising: A Rebellion That Shook America

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Alice Bonner, a docent at the National Museum of African American History and Culture and a retired professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

    Ahead of the anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville white supremacist protest, the hosts speak with Dr. Alice Bonner about a pivotal moment in the fight against racism in the United States — The Watts Uprising.

    Again today we take a look at political races around the country in the runup to midterm elections in November. Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, joins the show.

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville in advance of the one-year anniversary of the violent Unite the Right rally. Last year a right-wing extremist ran over and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Brian and John speak with Kei Pritsker, he's a D.C.-based activist who is one of the organizers of the counter-protest against the "Unite the Right 2" rally in Washington D.C.

    President Trump's new Space Force will be the first new military branch since the creation of the Air Force 70 years ago, if Congress approves it and it can get off the ground. But what exactly is a space force? And do we really need one? We're joined from Maine by Bruce Gagnon, the coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, joins the show.

    Fusion GSP founder Glenn Simpson met secretly with one of Barack Obama's seniormost Justice Department officials, Bruce Ohr, immediately after the 2016 election, according to Ohr's handwritten notes that were released yesterday. In that meeting, Simpson told Ohr that Trump attorney Michael Cohen was the the secret middleman between the campaign and the Russian government. Simpson admitted in sworn testimony last year to the House Intelligence Committee that he had contact with Ohr after Trump's election victory. But Ohr's notes provide the first detailed public account of what the two men actually discussed. We'll get into the details. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, joins Brian and John.

    The National Security Archive, a private academic organization based at George Washington University that is the repository for declassified government documents, announced today that its Freedom of Information Act suit against the CIA for documents related to CIA director Gina Haspel's involvement in the torture program was successful. The Archive already has released those documents and they are damning in the information they provide on Haspel and torture. Brian and John speak with Sue Udry, a peace and social justice activist and Executive Director of Defending Rights and Dissent.

    Code Pink is one of the most active and influential peace organizations in America, tackling issues from Gaza to immigration to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. One of the leading members of that group is our friend and frequent guest Ann Wright. Earlier this week, Ann found herself at the US-Mexico border, where she's been working to improve the plight of so many immigrants to this country. Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former U.S. State Department official who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became an anti-war activist, joins the show.

