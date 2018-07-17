Register
15:17 GMT +3
17 July 2018
    Political & Media Elite Explode as Trump, Putin Try to Repair Relations

    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of "Loud & Clear," Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights lawyer who is the author of “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia,” Max Blumenthal, a journalist and bestselling author, and Lee Stranahan, who’s on the ground in Helsinki covering the summit for Sputnik.

    President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met today in Helsinki, Finland. The nearly two-hour meeting reportedly covered Syria, trade and military issues, disarmament, and China. Trump said afterward that he wanted only good relations with Russia and that previous bilateral problems were the result of "Washington's own foolishness and stupidity."

    On Monday's regular weekly half-hour segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa - a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties, they talk about how GPS can track you even if it's off, Twitter's metadata haul, and how to secure your devices. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    President Trump wraps up his European trip today, with the last stop in Helsinki. He called the EU a foe, told British Prime Minister May to sue the EU, he said Boris Johnson would make a great prime minister of the UK, and he weighed in on the Nordstream pipeline that will pipe Russian gas to Germany much more cheaply than any US alternative. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net whose most recent piece is "Fighting Fake Stories: The New Yorker Serves Up a Doozie."

    Police in Chicago shot and killed Harith Augustus on Saturday. Protests across the city became heated by Saturday night. And today the police released two bodycam videos of the incident to try to calm the public. Kofi Ademola, an activist, and organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement joins the show.

    Series "Stories from the National Museum of African American History and Culture" continues, where Dr. Alice Bonner highlights some of the most important episodes in Black history. Dr. Bonner, a volunteer docent at the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture, retired professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, and a longtime journalist at the Washington Post, joins the show.

    The White House yesterday ordered the State Department to seek direct negotiations with the Taliban in the hope of jumpstarting efforts to end the 17-year war there. The Taliban have said that they will only deal with the United States, but President Trump insists that the Afghan government take part. Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, joins the show.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today they talk about what patriotism means in the US and civic education in schools. Brian and John speak with Joel Westheimer, a professor and University Research Chair in Democracy and Education at the University of Ottawa, whose latest book is "What Kind of Citizen? Educating Our Children for the Common Good."

    Helsinki Summit, 2016 Election, Mueller, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
