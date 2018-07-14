Showing Their True Colors! Dem. Bigwigs Attack Liberal Wing of Party

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell (sitting in for Brian Becker) and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of LuqmanNation, which livestreams every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook.

On today's regular Friday segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, the hosts talk about election turnout, Joe Crowley remaining on the ballot in New York, and races in Missouri and Texas. Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the co-host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" Thursdays at 9 p.m., joins the show.

On a new periodic series called Stories from the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Dr. Alice Bonner highlights some of the most important episodes in Black history. Today focuses on convict labor, one of the many extensions of slavery. Dr. Bonner, a volunteer docent at the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture, retired professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, and a longtime journalist at the Washington Post, joins the show.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced 12 new indictments targeting alleged Russian intelligence operatives for interference in the 2016 election. This move comes ahead of the highly anticipated summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Walter and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net.

President Donald Trump continues his working visit to the UK today as tens of thousands of people protested in front of the US Embassy. This morning he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss a possible post-Brexit trade deal and proceeded to give an interview denouncing her government's new economic strategy for exiting the European Union. John Wight, the host of the weekly Sputnik Radio show Hard Facts, joins the show.

A high-level delegation, including the Secretaries of the Treasury, Homeland Security and State along with senior Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, has arrived in Mexico to meet with incoming President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Elected in a landslide, Obrador has wasted no time in rolling out major policy proposals, including a possible grand bargain with the United States. Dr. John Ackerman, professor of Constitutional Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), researcher at the Legal Research Institute of UNAM, and editorial director of the Mexican Law Review, joins Walter and John.

The Trump Administration was only able to reunite fewer than half of the eligible migrant families in its care by a court-ordered deadline on Tuesday as the fates of thousands more remain in limbo. Last night, lawyers for the administration and immigrant advocates clashed over further measures to ensure the timely reunification of immigrant children with their parents. Immigrant rights activist Angie Kim joins the show.

The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Walter and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, where you can find more ridiculous headlines from the week, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

