15:05 GMT +307 July 2018
    Trump Launches Trade War Against China…and the Rest of the World

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 10

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of the new book “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?” and Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen.

    The United States launched what appears to be the largest trade war ever last night when it imposed a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion in Chinese goods. Beijing announced that it will respond in kind. And economists warn that the only outcome is that American consumers will pay more for everything that comes from that country.

    On today's regular Friday segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, the hosts talk about races in Chicago, Maryland, and Arizona. Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the co-host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" Thursdays at 9 p.m., join the show.

    The remaining signatories to the Iran Nuclear Deal, or JCPOA, have agreed to stay in it with Iran, and will resist the US calls to sanction Iranian oil sales. However, Iran warned its fellow signatories that they would need to work on concrete solutions rather than "lofty and obscure promises." Brian and John speak with Massoud Shadjareh. He is the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.

    In the face of international condemnation and on-the-ground resistance, an Israeli high court froze the planned demolition of the West Bank Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar late last night. The hosts take a look at this struggle and the reality of life under the occupation. Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book "The Battle for Justice in Palestine," joins the show.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang this morning for talks with North Korean officials, his third trip in three months. Pompeo was greeted by top-ranking DPRK officials, and is expected to push denuclearization talks forward, and the White House has laid out three scenarios for success, one in six months, one in a year, and one by the end of President Trump's term. Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, joins Brian and John.

    Do kids have the right to a decent education? A US district judge in Michigan ruled that they do not, in response to a class action lawsuit alleging that underfunding and racism in Detroit schools have done tremendous harm to the city's children. Nina Chacker, an activist and a Detroit Public School teacher, joins the show.

    The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, where you can find more ridiculous headlines from the week, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Economy, tariffs, US-China trade war, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, Russia
