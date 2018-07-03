Register
    Mexico Wants Radical Change: Leftist López Obrador Wins Big

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Sputnik News radio show By Any Means Necessary, who is in Mexico City to cover the presidential election, and Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

    Andrés Manuel López Obrador won a resounding 53% of the vote in yesterday's presidential election, which was between four people. The second highest vote-getter, Ricardo Anaya, received 22.1%. López Obrador, or AMLO as he is popularly known, is a left candidate who has run twice before for the presidency amidst widespread voter fraud. What does his election mean for Mexico, the Americas, and the world?

    Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is Loud & Clear's weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Today, Chris walks Brian and John through the recent revelations that Facebook gave special access to user data to certain companies, what search engines to use, and his technology tip is about keeping your phone secure.

    Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    All of a sudden, Michael Cohen is speaking to the media, saying "I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way." Will he start to talk about his fix-it role and will he turn on Trump? Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net

    The EU's suggested solution to migration last week was not accepted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, and he has offered to resign as both the interior minister and head of his party, the Christian Social Union, a longtime partner of Merkel's party, the Christian Democrats. Is this the end of Merkel's coalition, or even a signal of the falling of the EU. Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau, joins the show.

    Last night at midnight was the initial deadline for FEMA to kick out Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from their emergency housing, though a federal judge has now extended the timeline to midnight Tuesday-48 hours longer. While this is an important win, it is not at all sufficient for the needs of the evacuees-and it highlights FEMA's lack of planning for long term. Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, associate professor and chair of the anthropology and sociology department at Kalamazoo College, joins Brian and John.

    In the weeks after the Singapore summit between the US and North Korea, the media has been sabotaging the positive and peaceful results. Most recently, several outlets have been quoting unnamed intelligence sources about continuing nuclear program advancement. Medea Benjamin, an anti-war and anti-torture activist who is the co-founder of Code Pink, joins the show.

    Today we continue our segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers," where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator, and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," whose work is at www.BillAyers.org.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    zapatistas, 2018 Mexico elections, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico
