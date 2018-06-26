Erdogan Tightens Grip in Turkey After Election Victory

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Nevzat Evrim Önal, a journalist with the Turkish newspaper SoL, and Max Zirngast, an independent writer in Istanbul.

In a victory address, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to fight terrorist groups and to enhance the country's international stature. Erdogan won reelection on Sunday with 52.5 percent of the vote. More importantly, though, the country has moved from a parliamentary democracy to one with an executive presidency. And the position of Prime Minister has been abolished. Many international observers are concerned that there is now too much power in the hands of one man in Turkey.

Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa, our new full half-hour technology, and privacy segment, is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the National Surveillance State are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Today they focus on companies working with ICE, Google products secretly recording conversations, and how to choose a strong password. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Sunday that the military will build two temporary camps at unused military bases to house as many as 20,000 children in the deportation process, a sign of increasing military support for the Trump Administration's hardline immigration policy. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security apparently has no idea how to reunite the children, who were forcibly separated from their parents. Brian and John speak with Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos.

The new Italian government torpedoed an EU summit on migration over the weekend, saying that refugees and migrants are a threat to Europe's borders and to free movement in the EU. Several countries boycotted the meeting, which was meant to shore up the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and, in the end, no policy decisions were made. Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins the show.

Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today continues a conversation on racism in admissions to private and charter schools. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

Defense Secretary James Mattis is making his first official visit to China this week. He'll also make stops in South Korea and Japan. Much of the discussion will be about North Korea. But Mattis also has another agenda--trade with China. Jude Woodward, the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?," joins the show.

Presidential son-in-law and Middle East peace czar Jared Kushner is in Israel today, where he harshly criticized Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. Kushner's comments appear to be an attempt to head off criticism of the as-yet-unannounced Trump Middle East peace plan, which is also opposed by Jordan. Saudi Arabia, though, will throw its considerable weight and money behind Kushner and Israel. Brian and John speak with Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist.

