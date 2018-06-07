Robert Kennedy’s Assassination and How It Changed Politics in America

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Nicole Roussell (sitting in for John Kiriakou) are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a prof. of history at the Univ. of Houston and author of many books, including “Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis.” and “The Deepest South: The United States, Brazil, and the African Slave Trade.”

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Robert F. Kennedy. His murder occurred just hours after he won the California Democratic primary. Kennedy probably would have gone on to win the 1968 election, and then, probably would have ended the Vietnam War. How would the world have been different if Robert Kennedy had lived?

Beyond Nuclear with Kevin Kamps is Loud & Clear's regular Wednesday segment. The hosts and Kevin look at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today they focus on Trump's massive up-to-$11-billion-annually bailout of coal and nuclear plants. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

James "Mad Dog" Mattis is in Europe today meeting with European powers. What's he there for? According to one Newsweek headline, "Trump Administration Tells NATO Prepare for Russian Attack with Planes, Ships, and Troops." Brian and John speak with Mark Sleboda, he is an international affairs and security analyst.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has requested from Sen Chuck Grassley immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying in front of a congressional hearing. Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins the show.

Yesterday, Tuesday, June 5, was a big day for the midterms. There were primaries in eight states, including five gubernatorial primaries and House races across California. Nathalie Hrizi, a teacher/librarian who ran on the Peace & Freedom Party ticket for state insurance commissioner in California and received over 5% of the statewide vote, and Kevin Akin, the California State chair of the Peace and Freedom Party who ran for state treasurer, join Brian and Nicole.

Turkey and the US struck a deal this week over the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, the YPG. Turkey has long wanted YPG out of Manbij, and threatened to continue its offensive in Afrin and push it east to Manbij. But this week, the two countries have agreed that the YPG will leave the area. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Jeff Sessions defended the Trump Administration's policy yesterday of separating families at the border, saying, "If people don't want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them." Brian and John speak with Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos who wrote on Sessions' comments today in the Arizona Daily Star.

