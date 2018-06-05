Did Mueller Team Leak Trump Letter?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia;” Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net; and Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and a columnist for CounterPunch.

In a confidential 20-page letter to the Special Counsel, President Trump's attorneys argue that he cannot be compelled to testify in the Russia investigation and he cannot be indicted for obstruction of justice because he has unfettered authority over all federal investigations. The letter apparently was leaked to the New York Times by someone in the Special Counsel's office.

The US is inching closer to imposing sanctions on European Union companies that do business with Iran or that are engaged in the construction of the new Nordstream 2 pipeline that would deliver gas to the EU from Russia. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has rebuked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's attempts to secure further trade concessions from the country. John Ross, an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, and Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau, join the show.

At least 33 people died yesterday when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted,.spewing ash, rock, and gas into the sky just 25 miles from the capital of Guatemala City. It's the country's deadliest volcanic eruption since 1902. How have colonization and deep inequalities in Guatemala contributed to the death toll? Brian and John speak with Jackie McVicar, a member of the Atlantic Region Solidarity Network, working in solidarity with people struggling for social justice and environmental protection in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Atlantic Canada, and a former co-coordinator of the Maritimes-Guatemala Breaking the Silence Solidarity Network.

Jordan's King Abdallah replaced Prime Minister Hani Mulki today in an attempt to appease Jordanians who are protesting IMF-backed reforms that have hit the country's poor particularly hard. The government also plans to end taxes that have brought thousands of people into the streets in the capital of Amman. Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning journalist reporting from Jordan, joins the show.

Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on research showing that the series of school closings in Chicago worsened the outcomes of children. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

On "Connected Lives, Private Profits with Chris Garaffa," Chris helps the hosts look at technological issues that shape our world and how we can fight to maintain our civil rights and civil liberties in the face of increasingly advanced, and sometimes hostile, technology. Today they focus on recent news about Google and Facebook. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

The Yemeni army is on the verge of recapturing the coastal town of Hodeidah, which was taken over by Houthi rebels in 2014, and the US is being urged to step up its involvement. The port's capture would effectively cut off supplies of arms and ammunition to the Houthis and it would severely limit the Houthis ability to fire rockets at Saudi Arabia. It was Hodeidah's capture in 2014 that led to the Saudi invasion of Yemen. Brian and John speak with Catherine Shakdam, a political commentator and analyst focusing on the Middle East, and the author of "A Tale Of Grand Resistance: Yemen, The Wahhabi And The House Of Saud."

