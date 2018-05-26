Trump Cancels Summit, FBI Spying, Pompeo vs Iran, Weinstein in Court

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Walter Smolarek (sitting in for Brian Becker) and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Patrick Lawrence, author of “Time No Longer: Americans After the American Century” whose work you can support at patreon.com/thefloutist.

It was a busy week of news, with Donald Trump withdrawing from the planned summit with North Korea, announcing a laundry list of unrealistic demands for Iran, Venezuela presidential elections, and the FBI admitting that it had an informant, or a spy, or a rat, inside the Trump campaign. The hosts wrap up the week's biggest news.

The country is inching closer to midterm elections in November, and more states held primary elections this week. The hosts look at those races and more political news. Dr. Wilmer Leon, a political scientist, author, and host of a nationally broadcast talk radio show on Sirius/XM channel 126, joins the show.

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York police this morning to face felony rape charges. Weinstein also has been accused of sexually harassing, abusing, and assaulting dozens of women over the years. The massive #MeToo movement that has been in the streets all over this country has pushed the courts to act. Walter and John speak with Heidi Boghosian, Executive Director of the A. J. Muste Memorial Institute and former Executive Director of the National Lawyers Guild.

Julian Assange's nearly six-year refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London is in jeopardy, multiple sources are telling CNN. If the Ecuadorians expel him, he will likely be arrested by British authorities and extradited to the United States. Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice, and a candidate for Governor of New York, joins the show.

Australia and the Netherlands say they are holding Russia responsible for the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet that killed 298 people in 2014. Dutch investigators on Thursday concluded that the missile that brought the jet down over rebel-held territory in Ukraine belonged to a Russian brigade. Is this a sure thing or is this a fog of war? Dmitry Babich, a journalist and commentator with Sputnik International, joins Brian and John.

Colombia will hold national elections on Sunday, and it appears likely that left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro and far-right contender Ivan Duque will advance to the second round. The election is the first since an historic peace deal ended a 50-year-long war between the government and the FARC rebels and could decide its fate.

It's Friday! The hosts take a look at the worst, most misleading, and funniest headlines of the week. Walter and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

