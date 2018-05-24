Register
13:25 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Loud & Clear

    The Great Unraveling of the Mueller Probe

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    New twists continue to emerge in the Mueller investigation, including the FBI spying on the Trump campaign and payments received by Michael Cohen on behalf of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to arrange talks between him with Trump. Meanwhile, Yulia Skripal has given her first interview since waking up from a coma after a poisoning that became a hotly contested flashpoint for relations between Russia and the West.

    Wednesday is Loud & Clear's regular segment Beyond Nuclear, looking at nuclear issues including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, the hosts interview award-winning anti-nuclear activists about their work. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear; Terry Lodge, anti-nuclear attorney and 2018 awardee of the Judith Johnsrood Unsung Hero Award; and David Kraft, co-founder of the Nuclear Energy Information Service and 2017 awardee of the Judith Johnsrud Unsung Hero Award, join the show.

    The House of Representatives yesterday approved a plan to roll back banking regulations in response to the 2008 financial crisis. The Senate already had approved the measure, which now goes to President Trump for his signature. The measure leaves the central structure of Dodd-Frank in place, but is the most significant weakening of the law since it was passed a decade ago. Brian and John speak with Brad Birkenfeld, a whistleblower who exposed billions of dollars of financial fraud committed by banking giant UBS and the author of "Lucifer's Banker: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy," whose work is at lucifersbanker.com.

    A high-level Syrian official has dismissed the idea that Iran would withdraw its troops from Syria, which are intervening on the side of the country's government. An Iranian withdrawal from Syria is one of the demands listed in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "Plan B" war speech earlier this week. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

    Luis Posada Carriles, a former CIA operative and militant Cuban exile, died yesterday in Miami. Carriles was accused of organizing a string of hotel bombings in Cuba in 1997 and of engineering a 1976 airline bombing in Cuba that killed 73 people. Human rights and transparency activists reacted to Carilles' death by calling him "an unrepentant terrorist and a Frankenstein monster created by the CIA." Gloria La Riva, the Peace and Freedom Party's 2018 California gubernatorial candidate, and Andrés Gómez, the Coordinator of the Antonio Maceo Brigade, join Brian and John.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced yesterday that he would expel the top two US diplomats in Caracas, giving them 48 hours to leave the country. This apparently was in response to a statement by the State Department called Maduro a "dictator". He said, however, said that the US Embassy has overseen a military, economic, and political conspiracy to overthrow him. Secretary of State Pompeo said that the US would respond proportionally. Meanwhile, the Lima Group of 14 nations said that he would "limit" diplomatic contacts with Venezuela. Jeanette Charles, a writer, editor, and solidarity liaison with Venezuelanalysis.com, joins the show.

    President Trump opened the door yesterday to a phased dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, backing away from his earlier demand that Kim Jong Un abandon his arsenal without any American concessions. This new flexibility seems to have put the president at odds with his own National Security Advisor.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Russiagate, Spying, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Yulia Skripal, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse