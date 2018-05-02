Tensions Flare After Netanyahu's Theatrics: War With Iran on Horizon?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party, and Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.

In a theatrical presentation yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed to have secured intelligence showing that Iran was secretly continuing elements of a nuclear weapons program. Is this part of a coordinated drive to war as tensions across the Middle East reach a boiling point?

Tuesday's weekly series "False Profits — A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey" continues looking at the top economic issues of the day, today focusing on T-Mobile and Sprint's potential merger and foreign investors losing interest in US debt. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

The first group of migrants in a much publicized caravan from Central America came across the border near Tijuana last night. Celebrations erupted as the group was allowed through. However, the first prosecutions were announced yesterday as well, with 11 people receiving criminal charges. Brian and John speak with Pedro Rios, the Director of the American Friends Service Committee's U.S./Mexico Border Program and chairperson for the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium.

In a shocking leak, the questions that Special Counsel Mueller planned to ask Donald Trump as part of the "Russiagate" investigation were released to the press yesterday. Who leaked them, why, and where else is this investigation headed? Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins the show.

Protests are taking place across the country and the world to mark International Workers Day — May Day. Demonstrators in the United States are focusing to opposition to the right-wing agenda of the Trump administration and support for immigrant rights. Carolyn Gomez, a labor and community activist who is involved in organizing today's May Day protest in Los Angeles, joins Brian and John.

While much of the world was celebrating the historic steps made towards peace and reunification in Korea, war contractors saw their stocks plummet. Peace may be good for the people, but it's bad for war business. Paul Dordel, the coordinator of the Stop Banking the Bomb campaign, at StopBankingTheBomb.org, joins the show.

President Trump extended the deadline for imposing aluminum and steel tariffs last night for several US allies, saying he had several deals in the works that needed more time. The deals the White House mentioned in a statement last night include the renegotiated NAFTA deal with Canada and Mexico, while other connected geopolitical issues like the Iran nuclear deal loom. Brian and John speak with Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen.

