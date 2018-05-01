Register
13:54 GMT +301 May 2018
    New War Party: Pompeo, Bolton, Netanyahu & Trump Aim for Attack on Iran

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of Code Pink and author of the book “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection,” and journalist and independent political analyst Marwa Osman.

    Israeli Prime Minister made a speech today arguing that Iran is in violation of the nuclear arms deal as Trump prepares for a possible end of compliance with the agreement. Israel carried out major military strikes against Iranians in Syria. The bombing was so big that it created an earthquake. Brian and John also talk about Pompeo's trips to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend. The danger of war with Iran is growing.

    The hosts discuss, "Finks: How the CIA Tricked the World's Best Writers" with author Joel Whitney. It describes a situation that almost no Americans know about. In the early days of the Cold War, the CIA clandestinely recruited some of the greatest writers in the world--household names-to spy for them. They talk to the author about why this happened and why it's been a secret for so long. Joel Whitney, the author of "Finks" and a co-founder of Guernica: A Magazine of Art & Politics, joins the show.

    Mumia Abu Jamal has been in prison in Pennsylvania since 1981, after being accused and convicted of killing a policeman. He was on death row until 2011, when his sentence was converted to life without parole. Mumia and his supporters have always maintained his innocence, and he was in court today in Philadelphia. He is asking a court to vacate his previous appeals attempts on the basis of judicial bias so that he can appeal his case again. Brian and John speak with Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and the author of "Killing Time: An Investigation into the Death Row Case of Mumia Abu-Jamal."

    The attorney for a right-wing organization that sues for conservative causes has filed a lawsuit against Arizona teachers, contending that their strike is illegal and seeking to force them back to work. But teachers remained on the picket line today, the third day of the strike, demanding increased funding and a commitment to stop making tax cuts on the backs of education. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker who was in Arizona to cover the strikes, joins the show.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on a trip to the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a museum and memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, that honors the memory of lynching victims and asks localities to publicly acknowledge that they occurred. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    Admiral Harry Harris has been nominated to be Donald Trump's next ambassador to South Korea-an outrageous idea for a man who presided over the torture at the Guantanamo military base. Brian and John look into his record with Dr. Emanuel Pastreich, director of The Asia Institute in Seoul, Korea.

    Our friend and frequent guest Randy Credico was invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner over the weekend as a guest of Yahoo News. But the Washington swells didn't like Randy's message of freedom for Julian Assange, and they unceremoniously threw him out of the event. Brian and John speak with Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice.

