North and South Korea Historic Meeting: The Politics Behind the Summit

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Gregory Elich, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and the author of, “Strange Liberators: Militarism, Mayhem, and the Pursuit of Profit,” and author and professor Tim Beal whose most recent book is “Crisis in Korea.”

In one of the most important diplomatic breakthroughs in a generation, the leaders of North and South Korea met yesterday and pledged to denuclearize the peninsula and to formally end the Korean War. Even the most optimistic observers were surprised at the scope of the meeting, which took place on the South Korean side of the border at Panmunjom. President Trump later issued a statement saying that he was looking forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks or months.

On today's regular Friday segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, Brian and John take a look at a series of upcoming special elections, a Republican win in Arizona, and the possibility of Ohio Governor John Kasich running against Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. Jacqueline Luqman and Abdus Luqman, the co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, join the show.

The House Intelligence Committee has completed and issued its report, concluding that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Democrats issued a dissent. And The Daily Beast has suspended columnist and MSNBC host Joy Reid after dozens of homophobic statements were added to her old blog on the MSNBC website. Reid claims that the blog was hacked, her supporters suggested may be that "Russians" were responsible, and the FBI is now investigating. But Daily Beast cybersecurity reporters, and the website's webmaster, say there is no evidence of any hack. Also, the corporate-owned media is making a great deal of the emails hacked from the Russian attorney who met in July 2016 with Donald Trump. Jr. Brian and John speak with Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News and author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making a one-day trip to Washington today to meet with President Trump and to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and pending US tariffs on German steel and aluminum. Most media outlets say that the meetings will have none of the warmth seen during French President Macron's visit to Washington earlier this week. Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau and Sputnik News political analyst and producer Walter Smolarek, join the show.

A recent spate of infections linked to romaine lettuce is now the largest multistate foodborne E. coli outbreak since 2006. At least 84 people have been affected in 19 states by contaminated lettuce originating in Yuma, Arizona. What needs to change about our agricultural system to make it safer? Patty Lovera, food and water policy director at Food & Water Watch, joins Brian and John.

An international conference aimed at raising aid for victims of the Syria conflict raised just over half of what the United Nations says is needed to support refugees. Just $4.4 billion was raised. The US has pledged $1 billion but has not delivered any of that. Sputnik News political analyst and producer Walter Smolarek joins the show.

The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John, speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

