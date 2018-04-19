CIA Director Meets Kim Jong-un, North & South Korea Vow To Make Peace

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek are joined by Dr. Christine Hong, Associate Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UC Santa Cruz and a member of the Korea Policy Institute, and Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network.

A minister in the government of South Korean has confirmed that a peace treaty with the North is on the agenda for the summit between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un set for April 27. What would this historic step mean for the future of the Korean peninsula?

Wednesday is the regular segment looking at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, they address weather like mid-April snowstorms and cold snaps damaging nuclear reactors, a new campaign to press the US to commit not to use nuclear weapons, and increasing pressure against a nuclear bailout in the PJM area. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

The war in Syria continues to deepen in the wake of last week's U.S.-led missile attack. Saudi Arabia has offered to send ground troops to the country, and controversy continues over the investigation into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria.

Former FBI agent Terry Albury pleaded guilty yesterday to providing secret documents to the press. In a statement, he said he knew it was against the law, but he felt strongly that the public needed to know about the racism inherent in FBI practices. Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers, joins the show.

In a surprise move, Turkish President Erdogan has called an early general election, scheduled for June 24. With the government fostering a wave of nationalistic fervor across the country, opposition forces fear that these elections may further consolidate Erdogan's stranglehold on power. Ceyda Karan, a columnist at Cumhuriyet Daily, joins Walter.

Attorney-client privilege has been focused on in the news recently in light of the FBI investigating Trump's lawyer. But it's an incredibly important democratic right and a core of our democracy. Brad Schlesinger, an appellate attorney licensed to practice in the Supreme Court, joins the show.

In the newest reflection of his America First policy, Trump is pushing the emir of Kuwait to purchase a $10 billion fighter jet. He is pushing this deal on behalf of a private company, Boeing, the jet manufacturer, because the company has become impatient that the sale is stalled. Brian and John speak with Greg Mello, the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

