Register
13:03 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Loud & Clear

    $16Mln Spent on Symbolic Election in Soon-to-Be-Disappeared District

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    Today on Loud & Clear, Brian Becker & John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon, political scientist, host of a talk show on SiriusXM channel 126; by Daniel Lazare, author of The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup, America's Undeclared War; & by Dave Lindorff, columnist for CounterPunch, contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! & Salon.com.

    Democrat Conor Lamb came out of yesterday's special election in Pennsylvania with a razor thin lead over Republican Rick Saccone, 49.8 percent to 49.6 percent, a difference of only 641 votes. Election officials are now counting absentee and provisional ballots, but most news networks already have called the race for Lamb. We'll look at what this means for both parties as we approach the midterm elections.

    Brian and John continue our regular segment where we look at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Greg Mello, the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, and Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, join the show.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May announced this morning that she will expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a Russian double agent in the UK. May declined to offer any evidence of Russian involvement in the poisoning during question time in parliament, and Scotland Yard has said only that a nerve agent was used. Brian and John speak with legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway.

    President Donald Trump was in California yesterday to personally inspect prototype sections of what would be a new border wall. He also took the opportunity to insult Governor Jerry Brown and the people of California for not supporting him in his immigration crackdown. Carolyn Gomez, an organizer with the National Union of Healthcare Workers, joins the show.

    Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in Afghanistan yesterday to meet with senior US and Afghan officials and to discuss the possibility of peace talks with elements of the Taliban. Mattis told the press that the Taliban leadership has developed cracks in its unity in recent years and that now is the time to begin talking about the terms of peace. Brian Terrell, a long time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins Brian and John.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said today that his country will immediately withdraw its ratification of the International Criminal Court's establishing treaty. This move comes amid a wave of repressive violence targeting journalists, activists and the poor. Adrian Bonifacio, National Chairperson of Anakbayan-USA, joins the show.

    Congressional legislation was considered this week based on so-called "right to try" laws in several states. These laws allow terminally ill patients to immediately access any experimental treatments that aren't already approved by the FDA. However, over 99% of applications to the FDA are approved, usually within days of applications, and this dangerous idea will lead to human experimentation in addition to other harmful ills. Brian and John speak with Mark Harrington, the Executive Director of the Treatment Action Group.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    recount, midterms, election, Congress, Pennsylvania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok