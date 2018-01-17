Trump Wages War Against Immigrants: Is a Government Shutdown Near?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Bryan MacCormack, the executive director of the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement, and Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

A DACA deal appears to be dead in light of President Trump's recent racist comments. But he blames Democrats, whom, he says, are willing to shut down the government if there's no DACA deal.

A group of Foreign Ministers, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, meets in Vancouver this week to discuss implementation and enforcement of sanctions on North Korea. Alison Bodine, an anti-war and social justice activist and the Chair of Vancouver's antiwar coalition Mobilization Against War and Occupation, and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik news analyst, join the show.

The government of Turkey is planning what it is calling an "imminent" military operation against US-backed Syria Kurdish fighters in the northern Syrian city of Afrin. With 2,000 US special forces on the ground, the US could find itself in armed conflict. Brian and John speak with Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement.

Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon testified today in a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee. Joe Lauria, a journalist, political commentator, and author of the book How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton, joins the show.

CIA whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling was released from prison this morning. He has maintained his innocence now and during his two-and-a-half years behind bars. Meanwhile, US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning announced a bid for the US Senate in Maryland. Arn Menconi, an activist who has been heavily involved in supporting Jeffrey Sterling, joins Brian and John.

Chile's outgoing president, Michelle Bachelet, criticized the World Bank over the weekend after allegations of political bias against her left-leaning government. Steve Keen, the author of Debunking Economics and the world's first crowdfunded economist, joins the show.

Pope Francis is in Chile, where he is asking for forgiveness over the Catholic church's sex abuse scandal. Brian and John speak with Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek.

