'You Are a Criminal!' All Factions in Washington Accuse the Others

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Coleen Rowley, whistleblower and former FBI special agent and by author Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer.

The New York Times is reporting that President Trump enlisted his attorney to demand that Attorney General Sessions not recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Is this obstruction of justice or a meaningless detail seized upon by the media?

Pakistan today expressed "deep disappointment" today after President Trump announced a cutoff in security aid to the country. Marvin Weinbaum, Scholar-in-Residence for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan Studies, joins the show.

For the third year in a row, American police officers killed more than 1,000 people, even as the rates of violent crimes continue their historic declines. Brian and John speak with Abraham Marquez, a community organizer and activist.

Spain's Supreme Court has refused to release Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, who has been in prison for two months because of his role in the region's push for independence. Meanwhile, Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was released from prison today after a controversial pardon on medical grounds. Walter Smolarek, a Sputnik News analyst, joins the show.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to crack down on so-called "fake news". Macron argues that he's protecting democracy, but critics see this move as a serious threat to free speech. Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief of The Duran, joins Brian and John.

The case of the "J20" Trump inauguration protesters continues as a lawsuit alleges that the police pepper sprayed a 10-year-old as they broke up the demonstration. What will happen to the 188 protesters still facing charges? Chip Gibbons, policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent, joins the show.

The Dow Jones stock index opened above 25,000 today for the first time ever. Is this a sign of a booming economy, or are we in a bubble? Economics professor and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Brian and John.

