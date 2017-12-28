Trump, Republicans, Wall St. Plan 2018 War Against Social Safety Net

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-director of Popular Resistance.

Now that he has signed a tax scheme into law that will turn over more than $1 trillion dollars in wealth to the richest people in America, Donald Trump has set his sights on dismantling New Deal programs that form the basis of our social safety net.

Turkish President Erdogan said today that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was a "terrorist" and that any hope of peace in the war-torn country would be impossible with Assad leading it. What does Turkey's leader hope to accomplish with this rhetoric? And what might the next year have in store for Syria? Peter Ford, the former UK ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

The Trump Administration has cut funding for the United Nations in the aftermath of a resounding defeat on Jerusalem in the UN General Assembly. Joining the show to discuss Trump's decision is award-winning Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab.

As the year draws to a close, war continues to rage around the world, from Yemen to Myanmar to Syria, Afghanistan, and elsewhere, usually with the United States in the middle of it. We look at the prospects for peace in 2018 with activist Cindy Sheehan.

Three days after being granted a medical pardon, former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori asked the Peruvian people to forgive him for years of corruption and authoritarian government. Andrea Alvarado, a political analyst and an activist with the Broad Front political alliance, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

Then, Brian and John are joined by Ethelbert Miller, a poet, author, activist, and longtime educator whose new book is "If God Invented Baseball: Poems."

City governments in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New York have sued the Department of Defense for failing to report crimes by service members to the national background check system that is used for gun purchases. Can Pentagon impunity be checked? Timour Kamran, a political activist involved in local Philadelphia issues, joins Brian and John.

