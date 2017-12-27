Israel Adding 300K Illegal Homes in Jerusalem After Trump Announcement?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book The Battle for Justice in Palestine.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has denounced a new Israeli settlement construction plan, which includes the building of 300,000 housing units in occupied East Jerusalem.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to Canada has been expelled from the country, escalating a conflict that saw the Canadian ambassador to Venezuela expelled days earlier. In the run-up to next year's crucial presidential election, what does this all mean? Brian and Walter are joined by Carlos Ron, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Venezuela in Washington, DC.

The Trump administration has decided to send advanced Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, inflaming the simmering civil war in the east of the country. International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show.

The Washington Post attacked progressive news outlet CounterPunch in their latest installment of outrageous Russiagate propaganda. Joining the show to discuss this issue is Jim Kavanagh, editor of ThePolemicist.net.

According to USA Today Sen. Jeff Flake already has bowed out on a re-election run next year, but the GOP lawmaker isn't ruling out challenging President Trump in 2020. Will there be a split in the Republican Party? Ted Rall, editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins the show.

As war continues to loom in Korea, what explains Russia and China's actions at the United Nations? Are they appeasing the Trump administration, or are they winning real concessions to clear the path to negotiations? China analyst Keith Bennett comments on these developments.

