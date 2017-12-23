Top Marine General Tells Troops That US is Headed Towards "Big *ss" War

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by peace activist and scholar Dr. Anthony Monteiro and author Paul Atwood.

Tensions across Eastern Europe are heating up as NATO inches towards the Russian border, disputes over missile installations flare, and the head of the U.S. Marine Corps bluntly declares, "there's a war coming".

Just how much longer can the "Russiagate" probes keep going? Despite uncovering no hard evidence, Nancy Pelosi is demanding that the House continue its investigation, and FBI Deputy Director McCabe appears before the intelligence committee. Brian and John speak with Peter Lavelle, host of RT's flagship show CrossTalk.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of violating the emoluments clause of the constitution. However, the judge did not rule that Trump was not in violation of the clause, simply that the plaintiff lacked standing. Dan Kovalik, a labor rights lawyers, joins the show to discuss the case.

Pro-independence political parties held onto their majority in the Catalan parliament in yesterday's election. The stage appears to be set for another round of confrontation between Catalonia and the central Spanish government. Joining the show is political analyst Denis Rogatyuk.

Boris Johnson is in Moscow today for talks with Russian officials, the first such visit by a British Foreign Secretary in five years. Brian and John are joined by Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan yesterday, insisting that the U.S. was on a path to victory in the country and bragging about the Trump administration's move to increase the military's budget. Brian Terrell, a long time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins the show.

Eric Schmidt, the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, resigned yesterday. The reasons are myriad, but what's more important is what happens next for the company that has become synonymous with the internet.

