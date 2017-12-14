Register
15:01 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Loud & Clear

    Alabama Political Earthquake: What Does It Mean for Politics in the US?

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Connor Sheets, a journalist with AL.com; by Garland Nixon, the co-host of Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines; by Leada Gore, a journalist with AL.com; and by Mike Hersh of Progressive Democrats of America.

    Alabama voters caused a stunning upset yesterday in that state's senate race, handing victory to Democrat Doug Jones over Republican Roy Moore. What does this mean for President Donald Trump, who lost twice, having endorsed Moore in the general election, and the incumbent, Luther Strange in the Republican primary? And does it mean that the Democrats will again become a big tent party, welcoming conservatives into their ranks?

    Almost immediately after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the US government would be willing to hold talks with the North Korean government without any pretexts, President Trump jumped in and said that no such thing would happen. Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae In arrived in China on an official visit. Brian and John speak with author Jude Woodward and China expert Keith Bennett.

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was grilled today by the House Judiciary Committee over texts exchanged between an FBI agent and his girlfriend, who happened to be a Justice Department official, that were less than complimentary toward President Trump. Rosenstein stood by his employees, and by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But should the President--and the American people--be worried about FBI agents who can't be neutral? Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley joins the show.

    President Trump unleashed a tweetstorm yesterday, attacking New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand after she called for him to resign, and on the same day that a documentary film was released on Trump's history of sexually harassing women. Trump said on Twitter that Gillibrand had asked him for money in the past and that she would "do anything" for it. Abby Martin, host of The Empire Files on TeleSUR, speaks with Brian and John.

    Next, author Vijay Prashad joins the show to talk about state elections in Gujarat, India, where the party of Prime Minister Modi is locked in competition with the Congress Party and its new leader, Rahul Gandhi.

    The Organization of Islamic Cooperation met in Istanbul today to condemn President Trump's decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and to announce that the OIC would recognize East Jerusalem as the permanent capital of Palestine. Have American policies begun to cause a diminution of American power in the Middle East? Massoud Shadjareh, the director of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), India, Palestine, Alabama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok