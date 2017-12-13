Register
    Loud & Clear

    Warfare State: Largest US Military Spending Bill Ever Becomes Law

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Greg Mello, the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group, by Jim Kavanagh, editor of ThePolemicist.net, and by Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, a professor at the University of Tulsa to discuss President Trump's signing of the enormous National Defense Authorization Act.

    Society is facing a watershed moment as more and more women offer revelations of sexual harassment and sexual assault committed against them. A new documentary film has just been released featuring 16 women, each of whom says they were the victims of abuse and harassment by Donald Trump. In this segment, we talk about the role of the Democratic and Republican parties as they both try to take advantage of this moment and movement for narrow political agendas. Joining the show are Dr. Nazia Kazi, a professor of Anthropology at Stockton University, and Sue Udry, a peace and social justice activist and Executive Director of Defending Rights and Dissent.

    It's judgment day in Alabama as voters head to the polls to choose between the Democrat, former prosecutor Doug Jones, and the Republican, disgraced state Supreme Court justice Roy Moore. We'll talk about the race's final trends with Leada Gore and Connor Sheets, both journalists with AL.com.

    In a major policy turnaround, the US and Turkey announced that they are willing to accept the fact that Bashar al-Assad will remain as president of Syria. What does that mean for the balance of power in the region? Brian and John speak with Peter Ford, the former British ambassador to Syria.

    Within hours of yesterday's attempted terrorist bombing in New York City, President Trump blamed the incident on immigration and claiming that his proposed policies would have prevented the attack. Joining the show is Angie Kim, immigrant rights activist.

    Netflix took to Twitter this week to make a joke about 53 people who watched the same Christmas movie for 18 straight days. Funny, right? Not funny at all. It's an admission that Netflix employees have personal access to everything we watch, just like the FBI through the Patriot Act. Joining the show is Chris Garaffa, web developer, and technologist.

    Six months after one of Britain's worst post-war disasters, in which dozens died and hundreds lost their homes, the Times newspaper is attacking activists seeking justice for victims, and blaming Russia for trying to stir up "class war" in the country. Why won't those responsible for the disaster take responsibility? Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Grenfell, NDAA, Netflix, Donald Trump, Syria
