11:28 GMT +312 December 2017
    Loud & Clear

    New False Russia-Trump Reports Dominate American Media

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by editorial cartoonist Ted Rall and author Daniel Lazare.

    CNN and later other media outlets including MSNBC breathlessly reported that they finally had the missing piece of evidence, the so-called Smoking Gun that would prove Russia-Trump collusion during the 2016 election. Pundits all over the media took to the airwaves. But there was a problem: this story too turned out to be entirely false.

    Then, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise trip to Syria and announced that the country was beginning to withdraw its military forces from the country. With the US determined to stay in Syria indefinitely, what comes next as the many sides in the war consider a negotiated end to the conflict? International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show along with Rick Sterling of the Syria Solidarity Movement.

    Elizabeth Shackleford, a senior US diplomat, resigned over the weekend, saying that President Trump and Secretary of State Tillerson had shown "stinging disrespect" for the foreign service. Her letter was released to the press and has become the most public rebuke of the US foreign policy leadership to date. Former US diplomat Brady Kiesling talks to Brian and John about the resignation.

    Iraq declared today that Daesh has officially been defeated. Independent journalists Catherine Shakdam and Mojtaba Masood join Brian and John to discuss what's next, in particular the role that the US will play from this point forward.

    Days after Trump announced that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, we will discuss whether the move could trigger a new level of resistance and struggle by the Palestinians. Satya Vatti, an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition, joins the show.

    Two new polls released this morning show Alabama Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones and Republican nominee Roy Moore exchanging leads before tomorrow's special election. Will Jones pull off a win in the heavily Republican state, or will Moore extend his extremist influence to Washington? Attorney Julie Hurwitz discusses the importance of the election.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked his country's Congress to extend martial law in the southern state of Mindanao for a year in order to allow for what he calls the "total eradication" of Muslim extremists and communists. A key tenet of the request is that all media would be banned from Mindanao. Adrian Bonifacio, national chairperson of Anakbayan-USA, joins the show.

    Tags:
    WikiLeaks, Rodrigo Duterte, Iran, Syria, Alabama
