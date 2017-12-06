Mueller Subpoenas Trump Records at Deutsche Bank. What's the Strategy?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ken Silverstein, the editor-in-chief and lead writer at WashingtonBabylon.com, and by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net.

The Mueller investigation into President Trump's alleged collusion with Russia has entered a new stage with Special Counsel Robert Mueller issuing subpoenas for information on all of Donald Trump's accounts at Germany's Deutsche Bank. Meanwhile, Mueller is asking a federal judge to revoke Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's bail because of an op-ed that he tried to have ghostwritten.

The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts. What will this mean for the families from the targeted countries? Matt Adams, the legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joins the show.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas said this morning that President Trump told him that the United States will move its Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that will surely be condemned around the Middle East. Turkish President Erdogan, meanwhile, said that if the embassy is moved, he will cut off diplomatic relations with Israel. Brian and John are joined by Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifadah and author of the book The Battle for Justice in Palestine.

Longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers announced his retirement from Congress effective today, but he insists that the move is not a result of the sex scandals swirling around him. He has endorsed his son for the seat. Anoa Changa, host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa, joins Brian and John.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri withdrew his resignation today, saying that all members of his government had agreed to stay out of the affairs of other Arab countries, a reference to what Saudi Arabia asserts is an Iranian/Hezbollah threat to the Kingdom and the other monarchies that constitute the small Gulf Cooperation Council states. Brian and John speak with Joyce Chediac, a journalist with LiberationNews.org.

The political crisis in Honduras heats up as crowds take to the streets to protest what they call a stolen election and the Honduras police refuse to obey government orders as post-election chaos deepens. Chuck Kaufman, the National Co-coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice, joins the show.

In Ukraine, former Georgian President and Odessa Governor Saakashvili was arrested, liberated, and called for the overthrow of the Ukrainian government. Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, discusses these developments.

