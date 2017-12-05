Killing Fields: Yemen War Takes Major Turn With Ex-President's Killing

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Massoud Shadjareh of the Islamic Human Rights Commission and by Kathy Kelly of Voices for Creative Non-Violence.

Yemen's former president Ali Abdallah Saleh, was killed today in an explosion in the capital Sanaa, claimed by Houthi fighters after Saleh reportedly dropped out of their uneasy alliance. What does this mean for the ongoing war there? Is this the consolidation of power the Houthis have been working toward?

Then, Donald Trump may be set to announce that the United States will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Why and why now? This move that will be seen by the Palestinian people as an extreme provocation comes as Benjamin Netanyahu and his family are mired in serious corruption charges. Miko Peled, activist and author, joins the show.

As more and more evidence comes to light of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Israeli government, Israeli-American media billionaire Haim Saban is thanking presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner for his efforts to block a UN resolution that was at the heart of General Michael Flynn's recent guilty plea.

The US and South Korea begin new massive war exercises simulating the invasion and destruction of North Korea. Author Stephen Gowans joins Brian and John to discuss the increased aggression on behalf of the Trump administration toward North Korea.

President Trump went on the attack again over the weekend, accusing the FBI of ruining its own reputation by continuing its Russia investigation. Brian and John speak with FBI whistleblower Darin Jones about waste, fraud, abuse, and illegality in the Bureau.

The head of NATO on Monday praised embattled US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for his "key role" in the North Korea crisis as rumours swirl that his position is under threat from the Trump White House. Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins the show.

Brexit negotiations — setting the conditions whereby Britain leaves the European Union — have entered a pivotal moment the outcome of which might have a huge impact on Britain's place in Europe, on British internal politics and the fate of the conservative government of Theresa May, and the ongoing peace deal in Ireland. Brian and John speak with Robert Griffiths, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain.

