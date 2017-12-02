Register
    Loud & Clear

    What Michael Flynn's Guilty Plea Means for Mueller's Russia Probe

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    110

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ken Silverstein, the editor-in-chief and lead writer at WashingtonBabylon.com whose latest book is The Secret World of Oil.

    In the biggest development yet in the Mueller investigation, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has pled guilty to one count of lying to the FBI. But the absence of any other serious charges has led to a whirlwind of speculation about what Flynn gave Mueller in return.

    Then, this afternoon Senate Republicans were putting the finishing touches on a massive overhaul of the US tax code to the benefit of the ultra-wealthy and corporations. Republican leaders expressed confidence that it will pass a vote today. Brian and John are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst.

    In recent days, Bitcoin has surged, crashed and surged again as the cryptocurrency becomes one of the most talked-about subjects in economics. Today, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was given regulatory approval to even begin selling futures of the once-fringe project. Professor and author Steve Keen explains the surge of Bitcoin.

    The US Department of Commerce has taken the rare step of beginning an anti-dumping investigation directed at China not because of a complaint brought by a corporation or trade group, but on their own initiative. David Ewing, chair of the San Francisco branch of the China-America People's Friendship Association, discusses these developments.

    Then, activist and author Miko Peled joins us to talk about his new book "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five".

    The European Union and the UK have reportedly finally reached an agreement on the size of the so-called "divorce bill" as part of negotiations over the exit of the country from the EU. Is Brexit back on track, or is the hard part just beginning? Editor-in-chief of the The Duran, Alexander Mercouris, joins Brian and John to share his views on the issue.

    Americans continue to be gobsmacked at the pace of sexual harassment allegations coming out of Washington, Hollywood, the media, and now even tech companies. Meanwhile, the New York Times is keeping a count of how many men are being accused of crimes ranging from sexual misconduct to sending lewd texts, to rape. Michelle Witte, Sputnik's News Editor, talks about the ongoing scandals.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    tax, Brexit, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, China
