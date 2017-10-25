Register
    Loot, Plunder, Pillage: Trump Tax Plan a Declaration of War on the Poor

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    680

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

    The high-stakes balancing act on the budget and tax reform has become even more fragile in the wake of Donald Trump's ongoing feud with Senator Bob Corker. But behind the drama, is Congress gearing up for a huge giveaway to corporations?

    Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has voiced his desire to, in his words, "return" his country to "moderate Islam". But does he really have any intention of easing the theocratic regime that rules Saudi Arabia? Catherine Shakdam, an independent journalist and author, is our guest.

    While Puerto Ricans are still struggling to survive in the aftermath of devastating hurricanes, corporations are salivating over lucrative reconstruction contracts and set their sights on the ultimate prize — privatizing Puerto Rico's electric grid. Activist Greg Cruz joins the show.

    Fresh off of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decisive reelection, US, South Korean and Japanese forces kicked off a two-day series of military exercises directed at North Korea. Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins John and Brian.

    The twice-a-decade Chinese Communist Party Congress has voted to make reference to "Xi Jinping thought" in its constitution. As the first living Chinese President to have his name added to the party constitution since Mao Zedong, will Xi bring about major changes in the country? Political analyst Ajit Singh comments on the moves.

    The Environmental Protection Agency blocked its scientists from addressing a conference in Rhode Island yesterday in the latest move by the Trump administration to cover up the facts when it comes to climate change. Professor and author Fred Magdoff joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

