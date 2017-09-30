Bombs Away, Bombs Away: Trump and Saudis Promise Arms Bonanza

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of CodePink, and Vicki Huddleston, a veteran US diplomat and the former head of the United States Interests Section in Havana, join the show.

In our first hour, we discuss two big issues. First, there is a rapidly growing pace of US arms sales and the big changes going on in one of its top customers — Saudi Arabia. Then, the panel talks about the alleged sonic attacks in Cuba.

While the total number of deportations has fallen since the Trump administration took office, the number of arrests carried out by ICE is way up. Nearly one year since his election, what has President Donald Trump meant for immigrant communities? Angie Kim, a community organizer with the MinKwon Center for Community Action who received relief through the DACA program, talks about the issue.

Is the uptick in airstrikes on Libya in recent days a prelude to an even greater expansion of the US role in the country? More than six years after the US/NATO intervention the toppled the government of Moammar Gaddafi, Libya remains in chaos. Christopher Black, an international criminal defense lawyer at the International Criminal Court, discusses this development.

Senator Mark Warner is "deeply disappointed" that Twitter was unable to produce proof of a large-scale Russian influence campaign. The evidence-less Russiagate scandal continues. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer and author, joins the show.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared his previous hostility towards the United States "water under the bridge" and praised the US-Philippines alliance. Rhonda Ramiro, Vice Chair of Bayan-USA, talks about this issue.

