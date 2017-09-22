Trump at the UN: Is the World Trembling or Laughing?

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Pepe Escobar, a writer and political analyst, Prof. Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and author and columnist Patrick Lawrence, join the show.

The Russian and Chinese speeches at the United Nations General Assembly were delivered today, but neither Vladimir Putin nor Xi Jinping took to the podium. Is this a boycott? What else was discussed today at the General Assembly debate?

Today is the International Day of Peace, but you wouldn't know it from listening to Donald Trump's rhetoric at the United Nations. Is the world on the verge of a major conflict? Can we step back from the brink? The hosts are joined by activist, educator and author Bill Ayers.

High ranking officials in the Catalonia autonomous community of Spain have been arrested by the central government as the region's president denounces Madrid's "totalitarian" actions and vows to go ahead with the October 1st independence vote. Journalist Alberto Garcia Watson talks about the issue.

Is the United States a rising power or a hegemon in decline? Speaking to a celebration held by Forbes magazine, billionaire Warren Buffett called people who were pessimistic about the future of the country "out of their mind". Author and economist Steve Keen joins the show.

Last year the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced its largest fine ever — a $100 million penalty to Wells Fargo for opening accounts without customers' permission. But newly-released documents show that the government chose CFPB could have in fact levied a $10 billion fine, but chose to cut a deal with the bank. Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst, discusses these developments.

