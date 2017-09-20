'We Will Totally Destroy Your Nation': Trump Tells North Korea at UN

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Lucas Koerner, an activist and journalist for VenezuelaAnalysis.com, political analyst Ajit Singh, and former State Department official turned anti-war activist Ann Wright join the show.

Donald Trump's debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly drew gasps from the audience as he threatened the destruction of North Korea, slammed Iran and Venezuela, and boasted about US military might.

The Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act was left for dead, but a last minute push by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy seems to have gained serious traction. We are joined from Nashville by Dr. Carol Paris, President of Physicians for a National Health Plan, joins the show.

We do some pretty amazing things here at Sputnik News, including, according to three members of Congress, time travel. In a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai they claimed that we influenced the election through our broadcasts on 105.5 FM, which began eight months after election day. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer and author, talks about the issue.

Defense Secretary James Mattis has announced that 3,000 more U.S. troops are going to Afghanistan as part of the Trump administration's push to deepen the longest war in US history. Phil Wilayto of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality, joins the show.

Donald Trump's unbelievably bellicose speech at the United Nations today took aim at Iran, slamming the JCPOA nuclear deal and calling for regime change. Catherine Shakdam, an independent journalist and author, talks about these developments.

