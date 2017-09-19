Is the UN a Figleaf for US Foreign Policy?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Christopher Black, an international criminal lawyer who is on the List of Counsel before the ICC, and Jim Jatras, a political analyst and former US diplomat.

The UN General Assembly debate opens today in New York. As world leaders grapple with the conflicts, crises and tensions that seem to be intensifying by the day, Donald Trump has the slammed the United Nations as inefficient and unfair.

Scores of people have been arrested as demonstrations and outrage. Jason Stockley in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith. Kofi Ademola, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins the show from London to talk about the incident.

Hamas has been announced that it is prepared to dissolve its government in Gaza. Could a of the West Bank and Gaza? Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen, talks about the issue.

Donald Trump's hostility towards Cuba is not secret, but after a series of alleged "sonic attacks" on diplomats, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Arnold August, a lecturer, journalist and author, joins the show.

Former CIA employee Jeffrey Sterling's sentence has been extended, as the US government's war on whistleblowers continue. Activist Arn Menconi talks about these developments.

