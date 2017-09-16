With Daesh in Retreat, What Will Become of Iraq?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Walter Smolarek fills in for Brian Becker and is joined by co-host John Kiriakou.

The fight against Daesh in Iraq seems to be in its last stages, but the fight over the future of the country is far from over. Dr. Dahlia Wasfi, an activist and internationally-known speaker on the anti-war and international solidarity issues, as well as Eugene Puryear, host of By Any Means Necessary, join the show.

An explosive device has detonated in the London subway, injuring over 20 people. Donald Trump was taken by the British authorities. Marcel Cartier, Sputnik political analyst, joins the show from London to talk about the incident.

A groundbreaking investigative report shows that the Pentagon has secretly funneled billions of dollars in armed groups in Syria. Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, talks about the US policy of arming the Syrian opposition is really over.

The fallout continues from the acknowledgment of the Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders over the DACA program. Are the Dreamers really secure? What comes next for the immigrant rights movement? Angie Kim, immigrant rights activist, joins the show.

Donald Trump has been harshly criticized the Iranian deal, which was signed by Iranian firms, signalling that he may move to the next day. Massoud Shadjareh, co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, talks about these developments.

New charges have been filed against the embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer, as the country's corruption scandal continues to rage. British-Brazilian journalist Victor Fraga join Walter and John to discuss the ramifications.

