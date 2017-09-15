Is a Trump-Democratic Party Love Affair Possible?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Anoa Changa, Deputy Director of MPACT and the host of the radio show The Way With Anoa, and David Cobb, campaign manager of the 2016 Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka presidential campaign.

The newfound partnership between Donald Trump and congressional Democrats has upended politics in the United States. First the debt ceiling deal, now DACA, what's next? Could we be set for a major realignment of political parties?

In the second hour, John and Brian take a look at the breaking news of the day.

First, the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq is determined to push ahead with an independence referendum. Kani Xulam, founder of the American-Kurdish Information Network, joins the show.

Next, military exercises in Russia lead to a heating up of the rhetoric in the new cold war. They speak with Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst.

In the third segment, the hosts talk to Ben Norton, a journalist with Alternet's Grayzone Project about reports that the Trump administration is considering a drastic reduction in the number of refugees admitted into the country.

And finally, Will the de-escalation zones in Syria hold? The fate of opposition-controlled Idlib province hangs in the balance as the sixth round of the Astana peace talks open today. The hosts are joined by investigative journalist Rick Sterling.

