Prison Nation: Americans' New Form of Slavery

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Eddie Conway, a journalist with The Real News Network, as well as by Alex Friedmann, Associate Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor for Prison Legal News.

Today is the 46th anniversary of the massacre that ended the Attica Prison Uprising. To mark the occasion, Loud & Clear discusses the prison system in this country — the human rights abuses, the exploitation, the neglect of prisoners, and more. Could another Attica rebellion happen in 2017?

In the second hour, John and Brian take a look at the breaking news of the day.

First, financial analyst Daniel Sankey and Popular Resistance co-director Kevin Zeese talk about President Donald Trump's plans to slash taxes for corporations and wealthy Americans.

Next, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah announced that victory over the Islamic State is at hand in Syria and that only mop-up operations remain. We'll speak with former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford.

In the third segment, the hosts talk to Korean Policy Institute fellow Dr. Simone Chun and international criminal lawyer Christopher Black about reports that the South Korean government has established a "decapitation squad" to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

And finally, they speak with journalist and author Arnold August about developments in Venezuela, stuck between its populist movement on one side and the United States on the other, with economic and social collapse in the offing.

