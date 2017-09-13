Justice Department Attacks RT: Freedom of the Press Under Assault in US

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and co-host John Kiriakou discuss the assault on freedom of the press in this country, alongside activist and former CIA analyst Ray McGovern.

To start the second hour, Brian and John to talk about how Bernie Sanders will announce a new "medicare for all" bill tomorrow, after attracting several high-profile co-sponsors. After years of grassroots efforts, universal healthcare appears to be getting a serious hearing on Capitol Hill. They are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-director of Popular Resistance.

The clash between the internet giants and the European governments continues, as Google appeals a massive fine and Facebook is hit with a new penalty. Dr. Robert Epstein, Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology joins the show.

Is the Trump Administering a campaign to heat up tensions with Iran? The so-called Iran Nuclear Deal remains intact, but for how long? Dan Kovalik, a labor and human rights lawyer who recently returned from Iran discusses this issue.

Scott Pruitt, the anti-environment head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is taking the flak from all sides after it was proposed to be inappropriate to discuss the climate change in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Irma. Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, joins Brian and John to discuss.

As the Labor Party in the UK comes together for a "soft" exit from the European Union, the Conservative government of Theresa May appears rudderless in the tough negotiations. Economist and author Steve Keen talks about these developments.

