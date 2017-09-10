Trump Begins Honeymoon With Democratic Party Elites

So much for the Democratic Party's "resistance" — The Republicans are inclusive and Democrats are enamored with their new friend in the wake of the debt crisis deal Trump agreed to on Wednesday.

Equifax, the multi-billion dollar consumer credit agency, has been the victim of a data breach that could affect up to 143 million people. Daniel Sankey, financial policy advisor, discusses the news with Brian.

Venezuela has become the first country to offer assistance to the nations needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma after donating $ 5 million to the United States for Hurricane Harvey relief. Carlos Ron, the Charges D'Affaires the Venezuelan embassy in the United States, joins the show.

Mexico has been hit by the most powerful earthquake in a century that has left dozens dead. Jim Jordan, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, and Eduardo Garcia, Media and Communications Coordinator at School of the Americas Watch, discuss the impact of the disaster.

France's President Emmanuel Macron gave a dramatic speech in front of the Acropolis in Athens last night, posturing as the savior of the European Union. John Wight, host of Radio Sputnik's Hard Facts, discusses if the EU can really be fixed.

